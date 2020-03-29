Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Short Interest Update

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,745,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 27th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

