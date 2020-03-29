LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ opened at $21.36 on Friday. LKQ has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

