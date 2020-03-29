LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LogMeIn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.12.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $83.59 on Friday. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -288.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 750,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 997,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,999,000 after acquiring an additional 789,164 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

