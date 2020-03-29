Loki (LOKI) Price Down 4% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Loki has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $7,396.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003713 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,168.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.02099141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.03445412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00621239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00745467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00079388 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00026159 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00480365 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016148 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,994,351 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

