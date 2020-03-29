LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.