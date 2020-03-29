Luceco (LON:LUCE) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 151 ($1.99).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Luceco in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

LUCE stock opened at GBX 78.80 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Luceco has a 1 year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

