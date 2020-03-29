Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.34.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $763,460,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,389,000 after buying an additional 78,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.