Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $249.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.34.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.