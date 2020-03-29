Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) fell 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.19, 946,007 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 915,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 13.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.