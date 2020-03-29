Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a media sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $23.58 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $366,575.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,892.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

