Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

MBUU opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

