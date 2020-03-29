Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.17% of Marchex worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marchex by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Marchex by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Marchex by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marchex alerts:

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 724,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $2,202,176.00. Insiders have purchased 1,168,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,514 in the last ninety days. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHX. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Marchex Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.