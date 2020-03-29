Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 977,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKRX. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of AKRX opened at $0.64 on Friday. Akorn, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Akorn had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.62 million.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

