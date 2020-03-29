Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 11,182 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

