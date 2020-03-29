Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 45,924 Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.26% of Hometrust Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

In other news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,780.00. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

