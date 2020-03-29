Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 36.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
Voya Financial stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.
Voya Financial Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
