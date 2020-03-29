Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.59.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSU opened at $127.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

