Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.18 Million Stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2,004.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,639. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTNX opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

