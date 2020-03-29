Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.19 Million Position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 225.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 206,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 165,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 107,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.