Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.20 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

