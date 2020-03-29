Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.21 Million Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,168 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Resources Connection worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Resources Connection by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,669,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after buying an additional 624,945 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Resources Connection by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,362,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 49,379 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Resources Connection by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 412,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 239,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

RECN opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $345.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

RECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

