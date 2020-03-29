Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 704.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,462 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103,255 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,339,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after buying an additional 114,981 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

LBRT opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $338.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.37.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

