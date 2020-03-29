Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,194,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 217,560 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 559,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 94,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $514,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $82,811,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 and sold 257,813 shares worth $1,409,567. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

