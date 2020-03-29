Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.39 Million Holdings in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,917 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of GTT Communications worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. GTT Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

