Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,005,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,423,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,443,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NVR by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,629,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total value of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $2,871.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,498.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,674.34.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,749.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

