Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 223,016 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Invacare were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invacare by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invacare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Invacare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE IVC opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is presently -4.72%.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.