Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 1,891.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Arco Platform worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,760 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 1,595.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 373,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Arco Platform Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

