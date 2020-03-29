Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 2,208.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Brightcove Inc has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,400 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

