Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1,307.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after buying an additional 357,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,813,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,414,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.