Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.29 Million in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.34% of Exantas Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

In other news, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAN opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 223.49 and a quick ratio of 223.49. Exantas Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Exantas Capital Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.