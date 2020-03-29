Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.38 Million in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,834,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $499.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director John F. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

