Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.48 Million in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,064 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cree by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.