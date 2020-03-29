Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.50 Million in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.