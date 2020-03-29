Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.58% of Iradimed worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 109.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $232.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.65. Iradimed Corp has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 25.01%. Equities analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $194,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,176.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,909 shares of company stock worth $1,692,310. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRMD. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

