Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,165 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Sterling Construction worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRL. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $346.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

