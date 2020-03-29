Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 34,204 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.50% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $172.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

