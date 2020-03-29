Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Ra Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RARX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,581.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,953. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARX opened at $46.90 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.