Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRTX opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. The firm has a market cap of $439.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.05%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

