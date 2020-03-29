Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 38,475 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HSBC by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.87 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.74.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 107.18%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

