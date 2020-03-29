Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 46,602 Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

