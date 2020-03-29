Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 62,255 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Portola Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

PTLA stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. Research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTLA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

