Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,901 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Kforce worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Kforce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFRC. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $25.37 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $600.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.