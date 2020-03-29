Marshall Wace LLP Sells 266,169 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,169 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of PlayAGS worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,518,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 773,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $4,898,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGS opened at $3.40 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on PlayAGS from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

