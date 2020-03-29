Marshall Wace LLP Sells 274,967 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

