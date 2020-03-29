Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,146 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.