Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Caleres as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caleres by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Caleres by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Caleres by 22.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Caleres by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CAL stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Caleres Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

