Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Telecom stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. China Telecom Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHA. Macquarie raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CLSA raised shares of China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

