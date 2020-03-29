Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,196 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 144,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

