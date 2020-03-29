Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 14,115 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 441.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILA opened at $11.09 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LILA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,249.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

