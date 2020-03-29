Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 33,312 Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 183.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRS. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. ValuEngine downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at $467,037.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 0.99. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

